Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Looked More In Love Than Ever at This Marry Me Special Screening

We have a strong feeling that love was definitely in the air last night. Why, you ask? Well, there was a special screening of Jennifer Lopez’s new film Marry Me at the DGA Theater in Los Angeles, which can only mean one thing: more Bennifer photos! Lopez and Ben Affleck looked more in love than ever before as they posed for a series of photos at the event, and we still can’t help but swoon over this couple.

Affleck and Lopez looked as adorable as ever at last night’s special screening. Lopez was positively glamorous as always, wearing a white, lace mini-dress with long sleeves and glittering heals, while Affleck simply showered the singer and actress with so much love, and looked quite dapper to boot. I mean, just look at these photos. The pair cozied up on the arrival carpet and engaged in some PDA — both of them were absolutely beaming.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the February 8 special screening of ‘Marry Me’ at the DGA Theater in Los Angeles Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

We also couldn’t help but notice a version of the Marry Me poster was right behind the two — coincidence? We think not! Regardless, Affleck couldn’t have looked prouder or more infatuated with Lopez, who absolutely shined at the event. Now, we’ve seen a lot of photos of the couple on red carpets before (remember, these two were the hottest item out there in the early aughts).

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the February 8 special screening of ‘Marry Me’ at the DGA Theater in Los Angeles Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP.

But these days, there’s something about Lopez and Affleck’s rekindled romance that seems incredibly special, and it’s something Lopez has openly discussed wanting to preserve and keep as private as possible. So while we don’t know all of the details behind Lopez and Affleck’s relationship, it’s pretty clear the two are happier than ever. If all’s well in the world of Bennifer, then we cannot wait to see the couple continue to love-it-up on the red carpet!

