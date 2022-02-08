Adele Keeps Fans Guessing About Rich Paul Engagement With a Stunning Diamond Ring at Brit Awards

There is nothing better than seeing Adele looking happy at the Brit Awards red carpet after postponing her Las Vegas residency. Her tearful Instagram video about the delay set fans in a frenzy that perhaps difficulties in her relationship with boyfriend Rich Paul were the cause of her work issues. But the “Easy On Me” singer has been working hard to set the record straight — and some people are wondering if her jewelry is sending a message.

Adele looked stunning in a black Armani Privé gown with just a hint of sparkling sequins, but it was that ring that caught our eyes — her left hand on her hip and that bling blinding us all. The enormous pear-shaped diamond on the traditional wedding ring finger has us curious about a possible engagement with Paul. While we haven’t seen the couple together in public, she did give him a shout-out in a recent social media post, clarifying those nasty rumors that they had broken up.

Adele Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP.

And we know that Adele is very pro-marriage and open to exploring the idea again. “Yes. I think, I think it is a really incredible thing, marriage,” she told John Mayer last year on SiriusXM. “I know that some people probably think that I wouldn’t think that, you know, like I gave up on it.” Calling it “the safest feeling I’ve ever had in my life,” the Grammy winner admitted, “I miss being married.“

Judging from the red carpet snapshots, Adele wasn’t hiding her finger from the press one bit. Could she be sending another signal that her relationship with the sports agent has taken a big step? Or is she just borrowing gorgeous designer jewelry to go with her couture gown? Both scenarios are plausible, but for now, she’s going to keep us guessing.

