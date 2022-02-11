How to Watch Marry Me — Enjoy Jennifer Lopez’s Return to Romantic Comedies on Peacock TV

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

For months, the only film everyone can talk about is the rom-com of the year Marry Me, and within what feels like an instant, we can finally plan date night around the rom-com. Between the sensational story and Jennifer Lopez’s long-awaited return to the rom-com genre, everyone is on the edge of their seats.

Marry Me captures every preteen girl in us’ dreams by showing the love story of Kat Valdez (Jennifer Lopez). Kat is one of the biggest stars in the world and half of the world’s sexiest power couple, with her other half being singer Bastien (Maluma) and they have some big plans. Their chart-topping song “Marry Me” is officially huge, so they decide to do something no couple has done before: get married on stage and stream it live. But on the night of their nuptials, she finds a viral video of Bastien cheating on her with her assistant. So as she sits on the stage in her wedding dress, she points to a man in the audience who’s holding a sign that says “Marry Me” — and she says she’ll marry him instead.

Marry Me on Peacock $4.99/Month Subscription

So who is this mysterious stranger? Well, Charlie Gilbert (Owen Wilson) is a high-school math teacher who was dragged to the show by his daughter Lou (Chloe Coleman) and his best friend Parker Debbs (Sarah Silverman). Throwing caution to the wind, Kat and Charlie — total strangers — get hitched on stage instead. What was an impulsive decision may turn into what each has been looking for all their lives. But with the media, vengeful exes, and much more obstacles, can Kat and Charlie live happily ever after?

Based on the graphic novel by Bobby Crosby and Remy “Eisu” Mokhtar, Marry Me was directed by Kat Coiro and written by screenplay vets Harper Dill and John Rogers. Now, this film had quite a few delays due to COVID-19, but it’s finally here for everyone to see. But you may be asking yourselves how you get to watch it for yourselves and it’s easier (and more affordable) than you think. Find all the information you need on how to stream below.

When does Marry Me start streaming?

Marry Me is finally being released on Feb. 11, 2022, just in time for Valentine’s Day. It will be available both in theaters and on Peacock TV.

Where can I watch Marry Me?

As of right now, the only places you can watch Marry Me when it comes out are in theaters and through a subscription on Peacock TV. For those who have been considering subscribing to Peacock TV, this may be the best time to do so. It’s only $4.99/mo to stream everything the platform has to offer. Because this monthly fee is so low, there is no one-week free trial available.

Why does everyone in Marry Me look so familiar?

So not only are we obsessed with the queen of romcoms, Jennifer Lopez, coming back to the big screen, but the cast is full of a bunch of A-listers we’ve loved over the years. Lopez’s unlikely love interest Charlie Gilbert is played by none other than Oscar-nominated actor Owen Wilson who’s starred in hit films like Wedding Crashers, Marley & Me, the Loki TV series, and much more.

Along with Wilson, the film has a plethora of comediennes like Sarah Silverman and Michelle Buteau co-starring in the romcom, both of which play the best friends of each lead. Silverman plays Parker Debbs, Gilbert’s main confidant, but Silverman has been on a slew of projects over the past few decades like the Sarah Silverman Program, Wreck-It Ralph, School of Rock, and more. Comedienne Buteau plays Valdez’s comedic BFF — which she’s done many times in films like Always Be My Maybe, Someone New, and Isn’t It Romantic to name a few.

Owen Wilson, Sarah Silverman Barry Wetcher /© Universal Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection.

Now the main antagonist — also known as the cheating boyfriend with the super-high cheekbones — is Bastian played by Maluma also known as an amazing, Colombian singer-songwriter in real life (who also voiced Mariano in Encanto!)

Along with that, you’ve probably seen the daughter Lou Gilbert — played by Chloe Coleman — in the hit film I Spy and the show Big Little Lies. And of course, Jimmy Fallon will peek his head in a couple of scenes.

Chloe Coleman Barry Wetcher /© Universal Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection.

Where can I watch more Jennifer Lopez romcoms in case I wanted to do that?

For those looking to have a good ol’ Lopez rom-com binge, we got you covered. Maid in Manhattan, where Lopez plays a maid that falls in love with a debonair man who mistakes her for a high-class woman is available on Amazon.

Maid in Manhattan

And all of Lopez’s iconic romcoms are available to rent on Amazon such as The Wedding Planner, Monster-in-Law, What to Expect When You’re Expecting, Gigli (also known as the movie where she and Affleck met in real life), and Shall We Dance?

The Wedding Planner

Monster-in-Law

What to Expect When You're Expecting

Gigli

Shall We Dance?

