Anna Nicole Smith’s Ex Shared a Rare Photo of the Late Actress 15 Years After Her Death

It’s hard to believe that it has been 15 years since Anna Nicole Smith passed away from an accidental drug overdose, but the model’s ex-boyfriend, Larry Birkhead, who is also the father of their daughter, Dannielynn, 15, is paying tribute to the late model. The photo that he shared shows how much love there was between them and how he still feels the loss almost two decades later.

Larry posted a black-and-white image of them, cuddled up together, looking happy and in love. Smith has her legs wrapped around her boyfriend as the two embrace each other in a tender way. He wrote a moving caption to accompany the snapshot, “Still remembering this one 15 years after her death. She was truly one of a kind. She struggled for love and acceptance. Just when she found a little piece of one or the other, life seemed to sabotage.”

He added a personal tribute that also reminded his followers that her legacy lives on in Dannielynn, whom he has raised since 2007 after a highly publicized paternity case. “Today, I remember your heart, your soul and your beauty, both inside and out,” Larry continued. “Your love is alive still to this day, in the form of a truly one of a kind teenager with her Mom’s smile, beauty and courage. Thanks to Anna’s fans for helping keep her memory alive. We love you Anna Nicole.#annanicolesmith #loveisalive #ifmomcouldseeyounow.”

The former celebrity photographer brought stability to Dannielynn’s young life after she lost her mother at only five months old. Larry has continued to share bits and pieces of his teen’s life with Smith’s fans, especially during the Kentucky Derby celebrations, where he now resides. He also makes sure that his ex-girlfriend’s presence is still felt as it plays a part in how he’s raised their daughter. “I think [Anna and Dannielynn are] similar in a lot of ways,” Birkhead told Entertainment Tonight. “A lot of times, I make decisions and think about what Anna would think, or what she would think I did that for.” And 15 years later, they are still honoring her memory.

