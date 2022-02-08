Oprah Winfrey’s Latest Book Club Pick Is A ‘Book For Our Moment’ — & It’s Less Than $16 On Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We’ve been adding so many books to our shelves this winter — who hasn’t? It’s the perfect season to stay in, get comfy on the sofa, and open up a book that can transport you to a completely different world, or challenge you to think a little more critically about how we all approach every single day. We’ve been hungry to find more books that speak to the latter, and Oprah Winfrey’s latest book club pick is sure leave our appetites satiated. The venerated mogul, talk show host, and producer revealed her newest book club selection — and it’s a steal right now at less than $16 on Amazon.

The Way of Integrity: Finding the Path to Your True Self by Martha Beck is the perfect antidote to varying your wintertime reads. “The Way of Integrity is a book for our moment, I believe,” Winfrey shared in her announcement video on Instagram. “Martha defines integrity as ‘how we humans feel when we’re aligned to our true purpose.'” Winfrey also explained that Beck sees “integrity as the cure for unhappiness.”



Image: The Open Field The Open Field.

For the next few weeks, Winfrey and members of her book club far and wide will dig into Beck’s understanding of integrity, which Beck calls “the cure for psychological suffering, and how it can be used to bring us all into a state of health and wholeness — even if you’re feeling out of alignment, as so many of us are right now,” as written in the caption to Winfrey’s video. It really does feel like this book can speak to how we’ve all been navigating what our true purpose is during this tumultuous time. And there’s no better way to reflect on that than by investigating our purpose with the guidance of Beck’s book.

This isn’t just a self-help book. The Way of Integrity feels like an exercise in reflection and rediscovery. Winfrey’s never failed to choose thought-provoking books that entertain us just as much as they make us think. So don’t hesitate: get your copy of The Way of Integrity: Finding the Path to Your True Self by Martha Beck and read along with Oprah Winfrey!

'The Way of Integrity: Finding the Path to Your True Self' by Martha Beck $15.69 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, click here to check out children’s books starring girls of color.