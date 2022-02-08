Tori Spelling’s Daughter Told Her to Get New Breast Implants Because She Was ‘Concerned’

Tori Spelling isn’t averse to parsing out some details about her family and certain elements of her personal life. But within the last few months, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum has chronicled her decision to have her breast implants replacedto have her breast implants replaced. The most surprising detail of this decision? It was Spelling’s 13-year-old daughter, Stella, who urged her mom to have the procedure.

“I got them when I was really young. And I didn’t know that at a certain point they would have an expiration. I didn’t know that you would have to do it again,” Spelling shared with E! News. According to the FDA, “the longer a woman has silicone gel-filled breast implants, the more likely she is to experience local complications.” Whether she knew that fact or not, it was a conversation with her daughter that really swayed her to finally replace her roughly 20-year-old implants.

“It really hit home for me when my daughter came to me and she’s like, ‘Mom, I’m concerned. You have put this off. You told me for years now that you need to get your boobs redone.'” It’s no wonder Stella’s concern impacted Spelling to the point where she finally decided to move forward, especially given that Spelling hadn’t replaced her implants since she first got them roughly two decades ago. “So when [Stella] said, ‘Are you getting it done?’ I was like, you know what, why am I not getting it done?” Spelling recalled.

“Because my main goal, my kids are my everything. So this year coming up, scheduling that surgery, getting healthy — that is taking the forefront. Because it’s OK to put yourself first. In the end, it is for them, anyway.” Although Spelling knows she probably should’ve had her implants replaced sooner rather than later, we are nevertheless happy to know the actress is having these types of conversations with her children. In order to be a present parent, you have to put yourself first. And that means taking care of every aspect of your health and wellbeing. Even as a mom of five, Spelling is still learning something from her own children.

