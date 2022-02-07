Paulina Porizkova Reveals the Most ‘Devastating’ And Just Like That Scene to Watch as a Widow

The season finale for HBO’s And Just Like That series wrapped up a major storyline about grief and losing a spouse unexpectedly. Carrie Bradshaw, played by Sarah Jessica Parker, walked along the Seine with Mr. Big’s ashes as she returned to a spot that had meant so much to them as a couple, after a season that saw her haltingly try to figure out how to return to her life in the wake of Big’s passing. And one particular aspect of Carrie’s grief resonated deeply with Paulina Porizkova, who has navigated the rocky moments of mourning when she lost estranged husband Ric Ocasek in 2019.

The supermodel opened up about her feelings on the show on her Instagram page with an image of Bradshaw sadly grasping her husband’s remains in an Eiffel Tower purse. (See the photo HERE.) Porizkova wrote, “I watched most of it through tears” because the “most devastating” part was watching “Carrie walking through NYC streets, mindlessly, trying to outwalk her pain” — referring to an earlier scene in the season, when Carrie struggles with insomnia and finds herself walking the streets of Manhattan at all hours to pass time.

“I did the same. Walked for hours in the woods behind our house in the cold,” she related to the moment. “My solitude allowed for privacy so I could walk and wail.”

She likened the tortuous time to “when your pet hurts and thinks it can outrun its pain.” Porizkova added, “It just desperately dashes from place to place, hoping, believing, that the pain comes from the outside, and the right spot will make it stop.” But the 56-year-old model reminded her followers that “we know better” and “we know where the pain comes from” because grief is hard. “And yet we try to outrun it,” she concluded. “Reason is no match for pain.”

We can still feel Porizkova’s loss, echoing deep in her soul. Even though they were in the process of a divorce, she has always stood by the fact that she honors the family they created, and the love that they shared for each other in good times. It’s a reminder that grief has no blueprint, it can hit you in waves and when you least expect — but it’s an emotion that we can all relate to at some point in our lives.

