Jennifer Aniston Just Debuted a New Hairstyle (With Bangs!) in a Rare Instagram With Adam Sandler

Any time Jennifer Aniston posts on Instagram, it’s a moment — because she carefully curates what she’s going to put on her feed. The Morning Show star doesn’t overload her followers with images, so we all pay attention when there’s something fresh on her account. Her latest photo shows off a new hairstyle that we absolutely love — Aniston has bangs!

We know her hair has always been a topic of conversation, going back to her days on Friends with “The Rachel,” created by her longtime hairstylist, Christopher McMillan. So showing up with new fringe is a big deal — and oh yeah, it’s for her latest film with Adam Sandler. The duo posed side-by-side in front of a gorgeous Hawaiian sunset where they are filming, Murder Mystery 2, the sequel to their 2019 hit Netflix film. Wearing a black-and-pink floral shirt and white shorts, her bangs peep out over her sunglasses as the rest of her hair flows into beachy waves. Sandler adds a pop of color with his neon-coral striped shirt and white shorts — it’s exciting to see this duo back together.

Aniston hasn’t always embraced her iconic place in hairstyle history, she admitted to Glamour that the look was a struggle for her. “Looking back—honestly, even during that time—I couldn’t do it on my own,” she revealed. “I needed [my hairstylist] Chris [McMillan] attached to my hip. Left to my own devices, I am not skilled with a hairbrush and blow-dryer.” She started leaning into that gorgeous mane last year with the launch of her new haircare line, LolaVie — but don’t expect “The Rachel” to make a comeback on Aniston’s locks.

Instead, she’s keeping to her preferred style of “long, natural-looking beachy waves” because she wants a daily, no-fuss situation. “I’ll wash it, brush it, then put styling cream in and let it air-dry on its own,” she said. But we are keeping our eyes on those bangs because she might start the latest hairstyle trend all over again.

