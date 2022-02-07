Jennifer Lopez’s Legendary Curves Have Never Looked Better at 52 in This Striking Rolling Stone Cover

Jennifer Lopez’s latest cover of Rolling Stone is proving that age is just a number. The 52-year-old star looks unbelievable in the photos that show off her gorgeous curves and fit physique.

One stunning snapshot has her wearing a nude bodysuit that highlights her toned dancer legs — complete with the J.Lo glow. She strikes a confident pose that looks like a choreographed move from one of her music videos, reminding us that Lopez is a triple threat in the entertainment industry. The black-and-white image has her dressed in an amazing black jumpsuit with a plunging V-neck to show off those ripped abs and sky-high platform heels — the design of the outfit is reminiscent of that iconic Versace dress (you know the one).

Jennifer Lopez Chrisean Rose for Rolling Stone.

The Marry Me star has always made working out and taking care of herself a top priority, but that doesn’t mean it is always easy. Like many of us, she was challenged by the pandemic both physically and mentally. “I’ve never struggled more with my health and nutrition,” she told Yahoo Life, “and I’m a pretty motivated person. But throughout quarantine, I was just, you know, I just felt like some days I was motivated to eat well and work out. Others, I just didn’t want to, I just didn’t see what the point was.”

Jennifer Lopez Chrisean Rose for Rolling Stone.

It looks like she found her way to get back on track and get that body moving again by going back to her dance roots. “The one thing that I tried to keep constant in our home was to dance and to play outside. Just turning on music and having a dance party,” Lopez revealed. “Sometimes for, like, 15 minutes with the kids is all you need.” We wonder if they groove to J.Lo tracks — “Dance Again,” anyone?

