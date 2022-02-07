Andy Cohen’s Adorable Son Ben Made a Rare Appearance at This Milestone Moment

Andy Cohen is no stranger to the limelight. After all, he hosts his own talk show, produces a number of the Real Housewives series, and within the past few years has rung in the new year with CNN correspondent and fellow dad Anderson Cooper. But Cohen recently introduced someone very special to his first red carpet event: his son Ben. The Watch What Happens Live! host was joined by his adorable 3-year-old son at the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony at which Cohen received a star on the famous Hollywood boulevard — and the photos of the father-son duo were absolutely precious.

If we’re being completely transparent, we feel like anyone would’ve been hard pressed to find another person beaming with the same pride Cohen showed during this special occasion. The Bravo star looked so incredibly happy to receive this major achievement in his career. But he was even prouder to be sharing the moment with his son — who was also celebrating a pretty special milestone.

Andy Cohen’s son Ben joins his dad during a ceremony to award Cohen a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP.

The ceremony took place on February 4, which also happens to be Ben’s birthday! The newly-minted 3-year-old looked so cute posing with his dad. Naturally, Ben looked super styling for the photo op — wearing a cute navy vest over a blue and red plaid shirt and a pair of little khaki-colored pants. Both father and son flashed their megawatt smiles at the cameras as they cuddled up together looking so cute.

While Cohen has been quite transparent about growing into fatherhood, it’s pretty rare the father of one brings his son along to major industry events. To be fair, many of those premieres, soirees, and more occur past Ben’s bed time. But as Ben gets older, we’re hopeful this special Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony is the first of many events Cohen will share with his son.

