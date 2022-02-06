Khloé Kardashian Gets Cheeky & Sexy For Her Newest Snapshot For Her Brand Good American

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Khloé Kardashian once again turns up the heat with a sizzling and alluring photo on her Instagram. On Feb 3, Kardashian posted a jaw-dropping, absolutely stunning photo of herself for her brand Good American with the simple caption, “New Drop Out NOW @goodamerican.”

In the black-and-white photo, we see Kardashian show off her long, toned legs as she crosses her legs on a luxurious bench. She’s wearing a simple white button-down, delicately opened around her legs, showing a cheeky glimpse at her cleavage.

For those that don’t know, Good American is a clothing line co-founded by Kardashian and founding partner of SKIMS Emma Grede. They sell everything from casual clothes, swimsuits, workout gear, and killer shoes.

Praised for their inclusivity in sizing, Kardashian takes a lot of pride in her work for Good American. She told InStyle that inclusivity is non-negotiable for her, saying, “At one point in my life, I was a size 14 or 16 depending on the brand, which is very average in the United States. I’ve definitely been on the bigger end of the spectrum and on the smaller. But I remember how I felt when I was at my biggest size. Shopping alone was challenging — being separated, having minimal options, or being told I had to shop on a different floor. It never made me feel good or made me want to go shopping.”

She added, “And that’s really been the ethos of what we do and stand by. Everything is inclusive, whether it be swimming, athletic wear, denim, whatever it is. We want to offer in all sizes.”

