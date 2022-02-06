Lindsay Lohan Hinted That She’ll Have This in Common With Paris Hilton’s Wedding

2021 blessed us with some extravagant celebrity weddings and we’re sure 2022 will be no different, especially with Lindsay Lohan’s wedding on the horizon. While speaking to Extra per US Magazine, Lohan said she’s a rather “low-key” bride. Now, the low-key part is not surprising since she’s been under the radar with her husband-to-be. But her wedding might have one thing in common with her former best frenemy and now amicable colleague, Paris Hilton.

During the interview, Lohan hinted she might wear more than one gown on her day, since “outfit changes are the best part” about weddings. Another person to have more than one outfit change is, of course, Hilton who had so many that some people lost track.

Back in Nov 2021, Lohan announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend and business executive Bader Shammas and they’ve been planning their big day since. 2021 was also a big year for Hilton since she had her extravagant wedding to Carter Reum the same month, with multiple outfit changes and days of celebration.

So we all remember the Lohan Hilton feud back in the mid-2000s. It all started when oil heir Brandon Davis called the actress a “fire crotch,” with Hilton laughing along, thus starting years of jabs at one another.

But recently, Hilton spoke out about the two of them, telling Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, there are “no bad vibes.” She said, “I just feel that we are grown-ups now. I just got married. She just got engaged. We’re not in high school. I think it was just very immature and now everything is all good.”

