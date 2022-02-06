Jenna Dewan Turns Heads With Pinterest-Level Swimsuit Snapshot

Jenna Dewan is not only the Queen of posting adorable mama-baby selfies but also one of the Queens of jaw-dropping, gorgeous swimsuit photos.

On Feb 4, Dewan posted a couple of photos of her in a black one-piece with the caption, “Views and places that heal.”

In the first photo, we see Dewan showing her toned physique while rocking a black one-piece, sitting on the edge of a gorgeous pool in Big Sur. Now, in the second part of the post, we get a hypnotizing time-lapse video of her and her fiance Steve Kazee cuddling by the edge of the pool as they watch the sunset.

So number one, she looks absolutely amazing, and number two, we need to go to that place ourselves and be as chill as they are.

The American Horror Story alum shares one daughter named Everly, 8, with her ex-husband of ten years Channing Tatum. In Oct 2018, Dewan and fellow actor Kazee got together, getting engaged less than two years later. They share a son together named Callum, 1.

Along with being a gifted actress and incredible mama, Dewan has been dancing for decades, even without the Step Up movies, which in turn has helped her confidence. In an interview with Health, Dewan said, “There’s a certain confidence that comes when you are performing on stage for an audience. I’m very comfortable with little clothing on because of this. My mom would always make me feel amazing about my body. She was very grounded, which translated into confidence in myself.”