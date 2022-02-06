Jennifer Lopez Revealed Ben Affleck’s Family-Oriented Gesture That Everyone Missed

Just when you thought Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s rekindled romance couldn’t get any cuter, they do just that. Now we’ve seen their family-oriented steps together as a couple and their PDA-filled red carpet moments, but this new set of news is much sweeter. (Pun intended!) In an interview with the NY Times, Lopez let it slip that her house has an adorable decoration to commemorate their love: a gingerbread house!

In a recent interview with the NY Times that originally took place before Christmas time, Lopez spilled the tea on everything from her new movie Marry Me coming out on Valentine’s Day, what projects she has in the future, and of course, a little something about Affleck.

In the article, it says, “Her newish boyfriend, Ben Affleck, pops in for a kiss and a whispered conversation near a giant gingerbread house that’s iced with the words ‘Affleck Lopez Family.’”

Cue the aww-ing and screaming because that is as cute as it gets!

Back in 2001, Lopez and Affleck met on the set of Gigli, getting together soon after in 2002. They got engaged and were together until 2004 because of the media getting to their relationship, saying after the breakup to Extra TV saying, “I think different time, different thing, who knows what could’ve happened.”

Fast forward to 2021, a different time, and they’ve rekindled their relationship — and everyone has been excitedly waiting to learn more romantic details like this one.

