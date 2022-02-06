Queen Elizabeth Confirmed Who She’d Like to Be Queen of England In a Shocking Public Statement

Queen Elizabeth II has remained low-key the past few months, but before her big day, she decided to drop a bombshell that answered everyone’s main question. On the eve of her Accession Day, where she’ll start to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee in June which marks her 70th year as a British Monarch, Queen Elizabeth shocked everyone when she finally confirmed she would like Duchess Camilla to be the next Queen once her son takes the throne, per People.

She wrote, “when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”

This has been the big question mark amongst the Royal family for decades now, and now the world knows that when Charles becomes King, Camilla will be their Queen.

With any big Royal news, Twitter went into a frenzy. Many were happy with the confirmation, saying Camilla will make a great Queen when the time comes, but the other half is comparing her to the late Princess Diana, claiming she should’ve been Queen.

One Twitter user wrote their support for Diana, saying “Diana will always be the only queen!” Another user, in favor of Camilla, said, “The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall have been married for longer than The Prince of Wales was married to Diana, Princess of Wales… she is his wife.”

Camilla, also known as the Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles, got engaged and married in 2005, causing quite a stir. Many find their relationship inappropriate, to put it lightly, and there are many people who are not fans of their relationship to this day. But they’ve been happily together since.

