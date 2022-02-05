Kerry Washington Shows the Power of Black Girl Magic in Impressively Timed Swimsuit Video

When we go onto Instagram, it’s not out of the ordinary to see some swimsuit snapshots. Now we love Kerry Washington’s glamorous shots and swimsuit pictures, but Washington just proved that not only is she fabulous — but she may be superhuman.

On Feb 3, Washington uploaded a very-Kerry video of her swimming in her pool, rocking a snakeskin swimsuit as she pretends to shoot an arrow at the sun. She posted it with the caption, “Call it #BlackGirlMagic.”

And that’s exactly what we’re calling it because this video blew our minds. In the video, as she pretends to shoot an arrow at the sun, the sun officially sets, leaving a golden hue in the sky. As it changes in perfect timing, Washington cheers, showing off her brilliant and iconic smile.

Speaking of Black Girl Magic, Washington truly embodies it and in recent years has been very vocal about the community.

In a 2020 interview with Jimmy Kimmel Live, Washington said she wants children of the new generation, along with her children (Isabelle, 7, Caleb, 4, and the stepmom of husband Nnamdi Asomugha’s daughter, 15) to learn Black History differently. “I’ve been thinking a lot about education and a lot about talking about race and introducing ideas of race [to children]. Kids are introduced to race at Black History Month or in the concept of change-makers like Martin Luther King Jr. or Rosa Parks and I think it’s really important that we start to introduce the idea of race with a Black history that begins before teaching kids about what Black people were told they couldn’t do.”