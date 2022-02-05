Sofia Vergara Turns Heads Again With More Sultry Throwback Bikini Snapshots

If there are two things Sofia Vergara can do, it’s one, make us pee ourselves laughing, and two, make our jaws drop from how gorgeous she’s always looked.

On Feb 4, Vergara posted another long-awaited set of throwback, bikini photos from her early modeling days with the caption, “#tbt Miami.”

You can see the photos HERE.

In the set of four photos, we see Vergara in a camo-print bikini that leaves little to the imagination — and everybody is more or less losing it. The photos show four sultry poses of her while her gorgeous locks flow in the wind and her iconic bronze glow. Comments range from calling her a “goddess” to professing their love for her — understandably so because she looks amazing.

This isn’t the first time the internet has gone into a frenzy over one of her iconic throwback photos. In early Jan 2022, she posted one from Miami also, leaving fans wondering if she has aged a day.

It’s no secret that Vergara is as honest, blunt, and hilarious as they come — especially in interviews. Per Elle, Vergara got candid about her breasts and how she loves wearing form-fitting clothes that show them off. “I know my body: it’s very voluptuous and I’ve got the boobs of a stripper. They’re a 32DDD and because they’re real, they’re everywhere, so I need my dresses to have structure–and under armor… There is so much going on under my dresses that I bleed at the end of award ceremonies.”

Before you go, click here to see celebrity women over 50 whose bikini photos are blowing our minds.

