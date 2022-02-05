J. J. Abrams’ Daughter Gracie Looks All Grown-Up With Surprise Magazine Spread

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

One person everyone should have on their radar is definitely J. J. Abrams’ grown-up, musically-inclined daughter Gracie Abrams. And she just dropped a gorgeous, surprise magazine spread that has fans swooning.

On Jan 31, Gracie posted two photos from her new spread in V Magazine, saying, “V for Very much not sure this is real life. Thank you @vmagazine @celine.” You can see the photos HERE.

In the first photo, she’s sporting leather pants, a fluffy sweater ensemble topped with delicate hair accessories, and a red bag. She’s flashing us her gorgeous dark brown eyes that could enchant anyone. In the second photo, we get her side profile, where she shows off her long locks and sharp jawline.

Truly, the only thing you can say after seeing those photos is that she looks ethereal, and she’s definitely all grown-up now!

Born Sept 7, 1999, Gracie is the eldest child of Primetime Emmy-winning director J. J. Abrams and producer Katie McGrath. The couple also shares twins named Henry and August.

Gracie told V Magazine for her spread that her director father definitely influenced her to go into the entertainment industry — but for her, her genuine passion is music. Before releasing her first project, an EP called Minor, in 2020, she told V Magazine, “I’ve always been a really shy person with bad anxiety, and I definitely never wanted to sing in front of anyone.”

She released her second project back in Nov 2021 called This Is What It Feels Like and Abrams said she hopes this album connects with her growing audience. “Yes, that is what music has been for me. Feeling acknowledged in a song is an amazing feeling. You listen to the track and you think to yourself, there is at least one other human being out there that gets what I’m feeling and going through…and therefore, I am significantly less alone. If I can do that for even one person, that would be a dream come true.”

