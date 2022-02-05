Paul Walker’s Daughter Meadow Wows Fans With Laid-Back Bikini Selfie

Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
The Motherhood Identity Project
Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow is as cool as her late papa. This time around, she decided to wow fans with a surprise, laid-back bikini selfie.

On Feb 3, Meadow posted a laid-back mirror selfie, sporting a white bikini that showed off her toned frame to her Instagram. She posted it with the simple caption, “lalalala.”

Obviously, she looks amazing, but the comments may have gotten out of hand — so she decided to turn them off. The last time she posted a bikini snapshot to her profile was back in early Jan, when she poignantly talked about women dealing with online violence. She captioned the post saying, “Did you know: globally 85% of women have reported witnessing online violence yet tech companies and policymakers continue to look the other way! This is why @UNFPA has launched #bodyright; a new ‘copyright’ mark for you to use to demand protection from online violence.”

This snapshot was taken right after the rising star and model rocked the Paris Fashion Week catwalks, such as walking down the Y/Project Menswear Fall/Winter 2022-2023 show and rocking a black suit from Jean Paul Gaultier Couture by Glenn Martens for the Spring 2022 Show. You can see the photo of her looking amazing in the suit HERE.

Meadow has been killing it with life lately, from not only the star-studded fashion shows but also saying “I do” in late 2021 to long-time boyfriend Louis Thornton-Allan (where Vin Diesel walked her down the aisle!) Along with that, she runs the Paul Walker Foundation, in honor of her late father, which focuses on improving marine life.

