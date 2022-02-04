Brian Austin Green Expecting Baby With Sharma Burgess 3 Months After Finalizing Megan Fox Divorce

Everyone wanted Brian Austin Green’s reaction to ex Megan Fox’s engagement to Machine Gun Kelly, but it turns out, he was sitting on his own big news. He and Dancing With the Stars pro Sharna Burgess are expecting their first child together — Green is already father to son Kassius, 19, from his relationship with Vanessa Marcil, and sons, Noah, 9, Bodhi, 7, and River, 5, from his marriage to Fox.

The 90210 star began dating Burgess in the fall of 2020 and went Instagram official in January 2021 after a very romantic trip to Hawaii. Things progressed quickly for the two of them and before long, Burgess was praising Green’s parenting skills. “He’s a wonderful dad, and he and his wife—uh, ex-wife—have raised three beautiful children,” she told Australia’s The Morning Show, via E! News. “And they are so wonderful and sweet and kind and considerate, and they’ve done such an amazing job.”

They eventually waltzed through the ballroom together on the 30th season of Dancing With the Stars, which seemed like a natural fit since he was dating the dancer. Even though he was voted off in the fourth week, it looks like the show brought them closer together since there’s now a baby on the way. People shared a photo of the duo on the beach in Hawaii, embracing each other with both of their hands on Burgess’ belly. (See the photo HERE.) Their excitement is written all over their faces.

There are no further details on when the baby is due, but the couple’s upcoming milestone follows his divorce from Fox just three months ago. She announced her engagement to MGK, and Green is expanding his family with Burgess — it looks like both couples have moved on to a new and joyous chapter in their lives.

Before you go, click here to see celebrities who share a famous ex.