Janet Jackson’s Pic With Fellow Pop Legend Gwen Stefani Reminds Us She’s One of Her Biggest Fans

Janet Jackson might have one of the best social media games going because every once in a while she posts a throwback photo that has us all clamoring to see it. That’s exactly what the Janet documentary star did to her followers when she shared an old-school photo with a young Gwen Stefani.

Judging from the skinny eyebrows, it was probably an image from Stefani’s No Doubt days in the late 1990s. The two women pose together for the sweetest photo we have seen from Jackson’s archive. Stefani has on a sheer black top adorned with flowers and a black bra underneath. Her short pixie cut shows off her angelic face and signature red lips. Jackson is wearing a black velvet jacket with nothing underneath except for her ripped abs peeping through. She looks stunning with her red hair and gold hoop earrings as she cozies into her friend with a huge smile. Jackson tagged Stefani in the caption and added a blue heart emoji for emphasis.

What we adore about Jackson’s account is that she’s constantly sending love to her celebrity friends — she’s the ultimate fangirl out there on the internet. From never-before-seen Jackson family photos to adorable snapshots with Gabrielle Union, the pop star sure knows how to make her friends feel special. Since she lives in London full-time with five-year-old son Eissa, this may be her way of staying in touch with her friends who live in the U.S.

The best part of it all is that most musicians in the industry revere Jackson and the work she has created so far in her life. To be recognized by one of the queens in music is an honor and Stefani made sure to send a few pink heart emojis back to Jackson to acknowledge her kind gesture.

