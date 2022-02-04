Kanye West Giving Julia Fox Birkins For Her Birthday Is Way Less Than He Used to Spend on Kim Kardashian

Kanye West has always been an extravagant gift-giver, so the fact that he showered girlfriend Julia Fox with presents for her 32nd birthday isn’t surprising. But in looking back at the early days in his relationship with Kim Kardashian, he had a much different strategy with her — it made Fox’s presents look like a bargain.

Much has been made about Fox receiving a hotel room full of Balenciaga clothes for their second date because the Yeezy founder loves a good fashion makeover. For her birthday, she was given some unspecified jewelry, and she and her friends received Baby Birkins, valued at $10,000 each, according to TMZ. Don’t get us wrong, that’s a pretty lavish gift bag at the end of a party, but West used to go overboard when he was wooing Kardashian.

For the SKIMS founder’s 32nd birthday in 2012, he gave her a $36,700 Panthère de Cartier bracelet, added a $91,500 bauble in January 2013 and then another $137,000 piece to that collection for Valentine’s Day, per Page Six. If that wasn’t enough, West made sure her wrist was dripping in diamonds and gold with a $42,000 Cartier Love bangle and a $37,700 Juste Un Clou bracelet. That’s almost $345,000 in a few short months. So while Fox’s gifts were very generous, the rapper went the extra mile with Kardashian.

But we have to remember that West first met the reality star on the set of a Brandy music video in 2003 — and he was smitten from the beginning, but it took a while for her to come around. So when he had the opportunity to really court her after her split from husband Kris Humphries, he pulled out all of the stops to make her feel truly special. With Fox, they are certainly enjoying each other’s company and seeing where it goes, but this situation feels a bit different from his relationship with Kardashian — and maybe that’s why his gift ideas are just a little bit different this time around.

