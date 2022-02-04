Reese Witherspoon’s February Book Club Pick is Perfect for ‘True Crime Aficionados’ — & It’s An Amazon Best Seller

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We’re deep into winter. It’s cold, dreary, and we just want to spend this month indoors cuddled up with a good book that’ll help this month fly by. If you’re at a loss for where to find your next page-turner, don’t worry. We’ve got you covered. Or, more specifically, Reese Witherspoon has you covered. The Oscar winner’s book club just debuted their next selection for the month of February, and it’s totally ideal for those who love true crime. Plus, the book is a no. 1 best seller on Amazon right now! So, let’s dig into to this marvelous mystery.

The Christie Affair totally has Witherspoon geeking out — and for good reason. This book is all about the legendary writer and a fictitious interpretation of what happened when she went missing for 11 days, after her husband told her he was leaving her for his mistress. “It was the biggest disappearance of the time,” Witherspoon describes in her announcement video below. The actress was so into the story, she read it “in one sitting.” So, what’s so special about this Nina de Gramont novel? Let’s dive in further.

Image: St. Martin’s Press St. Martin's Press.

“True crime aficionados, this book is for you,” the caption to the announcement video begins. “This novel covers the 11 days in 1926 when famed novelist Agatha Christie went missing. That’s right, an unexpected mix of historical fiction and romance, heart break and revenge based on true happenings… but here’s the twist, it’s told through the perspective of her husband’s mistress!” Ok, now we’re really interested.

This novel sounds like it has the perfect mix of all the elements we love in a story. The Amazon best seller is sure to captivate new readers and those just looking for the perfect February read. So, what are you waiting for? Order your copy of The Christie Affair now and cozy up for one fascinating and fabulous mystery about one of the world’s greatest writers.

'The Christie Affair' by Nina de Gramont $17.74 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, click here to see which books you should read based on your last binge-watch.

