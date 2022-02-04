Kate Middleton Is Reportedly One of the Few People Who Could Get Harry & Meghan Back to the UK

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Strained relationships in the royal family have been at an all-time high in recent years. Following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s departure from the U.K. to settle in North America in early 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have seemingly been on the outs with the rest of the royal family. But this year is a pivotal one for the House of Windsor, as Queen Elizabeth II celebrates her Platinum Jubilee. With festivities planned for this June, Kate Middleton reportedly could be the key to smoothing over the rift between the Sussexes and the rest of the royal family, if only for a few days.

“Having the Sussexes back in the fold, in whatever capacity, even just for the attendance, would be really positive for the royals,” royal expert Katie Nicholl recently shared with Closer. “Not only for the image, but for the family itself. While I hear that tensions are still very high between Harry and Meghan and the royals, I think there are discussions about how to soften things this year.”

'Kate The Future Queen' by Katie Nicholl

As it turns out, the task of mending bonds could fall to the Duchess of Cambridge, who’s already assumed quite a few more responsibilities in 2022. “There will no doubt be awkward conversations and briefings and discussions on how to handle Harry and Meghan’s return. Who knows whether they’ll play a part in the Jubilee?” Nicholl mused. “But I believe Kate will be a real key player in making peace with Harry and Meghan, even if it’s for show and just for the Jubilee. Tensions are high but Kate will do what she can to heal the rift. I know this year Kate and William — and Harry and Meghan too — will want to make things as easy as possible for the Queen.”

If there’s one person the entire family can put their differences aside for, it’s definitely Queen Elizabeth II. In spite of their strained bond, the Sussexes and the Cambridges can clearly see how important this summer’s festivities will be for the long-reigning monarch. Simultaneously, Kate has already proven to be an incredibly valuable member of the royal family, and might be the only person capable of bringing temporary peace between the family members. With both elements in mind, perhaps we will finally see the Sussexes reunited with the rest of the royal family in the months ahead.

