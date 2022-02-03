Khloé Kardashian Just Stepped In on Instagram to Clear Up the Latest Rumor About Her Love Life

If anyone wants to know what is happening in Khloé Kardashian’s love life, don’t go speculating on the internet — you might as well go straight to the source. The Good American founder chimed in on Instagram to clear up some interesting rumors on who she is reportedly dating.

Comments by Celebs reposted an item from The KarJenners fan account, which alleged that Too Hot to Handle star Harry Jowsey was pursuing the reality star. (See the post HERE.) “One of my closest friends works at a very well-known PR agency in LA & it’s confirmed that Khloe Kardashian and Harry Jowsey are talking,” the insider wrote. “Apparently they’ve been DM-ing back and forth & texting & then last night he picked up a Bentley and flowers just to deliver them to her house.” That sounds like a surprising coupling and would make for some fun headlines, but Khloé is here to tell all of us it just isn’t true.

She jumped into the comments, writing in all capital letters for emphasis, “ABSOLUTELY NOT TRUE.” We entertained the thought for a moment since her sisters, Kourtney and Kim, surprised us with Travis Barker and Pete Davidson, respectively — a triple date would have been a paparazzi extravaganza. The truth is, we don’t know if Khloé is even dating at all right now, but it’s certainly not Jowsey.

Khloé deserves a moment or two to collect herself after dealing with ex Tristan Thompson’s multiple affairs and being handed the lowest blow of them all — having a baby with another woman while they were dating. She told fans in early December that she’s “barely in [her] own body right now,” so it’s safe to assume that she putting self-care first instead of dating a Netflix reality star.

