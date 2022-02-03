Britney Spears Is Channeling Her Inner Lioness in This New Instagram Dancing in a Yellow Bikini

Britney Spears’ always entertaining Instagram page is delivering some fierce moves in her latest post, showing off her talents as a dancer. We love that she’s able to post as her most-authentic self because fans finally get to see the sweet and playful side of the pop star.

Wearing a sexy yellow-and-white plaid bikini and white-trimmed sunglasses, Spears prowled along the beach just like the white tiger clip she kept cutting back to. It’s a pretty clever use of Cardi B’s single, “Bodak Yellow,” which also features a leopard in the video. She laid down in the sand and jumped into the surf, but most of all, Spears looked happy and at peace.

Her fiancé, Sam Asghari, who supported her every step of her long legal battle, made sure to stop by the comments, complimenting his “lioness.” For Spears, who continues to post her sultry dance moves on her social media pages, this is the way she knows how to communicate after being silenced for so many years. Choreographer Brian Friedman, who created some of her most iconic dance, told The New York Times, “I feel like that was her way of being able to be in control of something because she didn’t have control over so much.”

With things looking up for the “Gimme More” singer, her future has limitless possibilities with a wedding to plan, a rumored sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey and hints of upcoming new music. Spears might also opt to stay in retirement, but whatever she chooses, the decision is all hers.

