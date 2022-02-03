Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Leon Has Mastered Her Mom’s Talent For Sultry Poses in This Latest Mirror Photo

Lourdes Leon has really come into her own in the past few years. Yes, she’s Madonna’s oldest daughter, but she’s also found a comfortable way to navigate the spotlight. Her latest Instagram post shows off how confident she’s become with herself with a very seductive pose in front of the mirror.

Wearing a nude dress with a plunging back and ruched fabric that hugged her bottom, Leon looked over her shoulder and gave a sultry look into the camera. With a smoky eye and her hair slicked back into a half-up, half-down style, the 25-year-old model looks just like her mom back in her early days in New York. The image was shared by the designer of the dress, Garmette, who obviously loved having a young rising star wearing their outfit. They simply captioned the photo, “Lola.”

The best thing about Leon’s flair for fashion is that she’s had her mother’s closets to dig into growing up. It seems like she might have gotten a little too excited about the wardrobe access because Madonna now has “a lock on her closets.” The model revealed to mom’s BFF Debi Mazar, for Interview magazine, that “when she’s not in the house, those things are locked tight, because I take everything I feel that I’m entitled to.” (We love this hilarious, and very normal, mother-daughter situation.)

Leon probably doesn’t have to worry about borrowing the Material Girl’s clothes now that she’s being requested for major campaigns like Savage x Fenty’s Valentine’s Day collection. Before long, she will have a closet stacked full of designer clothes that even mom will want to borrow.

