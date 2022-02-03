How To Watch The 2022 Winter Olympics — Where to Stream the Events & More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s that time once again. We’re headed to the slopes, the ice rink, and practicing our curling moves in time for this year’s Winter Olympics. We’ve waited years (four to be exact) to see some of our favorite athletes bring home the gold and compete for their country, and we can’t wait to watch all the upcoming coverage. Some athletes will be chasing history, while others will enter their inaugural Olympics and potentially rise to stardom within seconds. It’s going to be such an exciting few weeks, but if you don’t have cable, don’t worry. We’ve found the best options for how to stream the 2022 Winter Olympics this February.

First, let’s break down all of the excitement of the next 16 days. The 2022 Winter Olympics are poised to kick off with a grand celebration in Beijing, featuring athletes from around the world bearing their flags with pride and walking out onto the world’s stage for the opening ceremony. Then, for roughly 16 days, it’s all about fierce competition. But whether you want to check out figure skating, ice hockey, snowboarding, skiing, or curling (our personal fav, of course), there are some streaming options ideal for your viewing habits. So, like an athlete prepping their strategy, let’s break down the upcoming Winter Olympics, where to watch, who to watch, and so much more.

When do the 2022 Winter Olympics start?

The 2022 Winter Olympics will officially start on February 4 and with closing ceremonies on February 20. Coverage for the Olympics begins on February 3, at 8 PM ET.

When will the 2022 Winter Olympics air?

NBC will have wall-to-wall coverage of the 2022 Winter Olympics starting at 8 PM ET on February 3, and continuing well into the early morning hours. At 6:30 AM ET, the Parade of Nations will air, including the opening ceremony from National Stadium in Beijing. Further coverage will be featured throughout the day along with regularly scheduled program. Primetime coverage will begin at 8 PM ET.

How to watch the 2022 Winter Olympics

With NBC as the official network for watching the 2022 Winter Olympics, the network’s streaming service, Peacock, is one of the best options for watching this winter’s Olympics. Peacock will stream the Olympic events — including the opening ceremony — live as they happen on the Peacock Premium option. Unfortunately, there isn’t a free-trial option for Peacock Premium. But the plan only costs $4.99/month and gives you access to hours of movies and TV, access to Peacock originals, and more.

If the Premium option isn’t for you, don’t worry. Peacock will have a Winter Olympics channel for subscribers of Peacock (which has a free sign-up). This option gives you access to Peacock’s in-studio coverage of the games, and features top highlights. With Peacock’s base plan, you can sign up for free. The only caveat? You just have to deal with a few ads.

Finally, if you’re really ready and willing to spring for some intense coverage, then Hulu+ Live TV is the way to go. Now, of the three options we’re listing, this is by far the most expensive, but you get a lot of bang for your buck. Hulu+ Live TV not only features live TV from NBC (home of the Olympics), but also from more than 75 channels. For $69.99/month, you’ll have access to the network TV you love, and the original Hulu content you crave. With this option, you kind of get the best of streaming and cable.

Who should I watch during the 2022 Winter Olympics?

Chloe Kim

Of course we want you to support any and all athletes for the events that are happening in Beijing this year. But we have a few select American athletes that we want to highlight here. Let’s start with Chloe Kim. Remember her? Kim made an absolute splash at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics just four years ago. The 21-year-old American snowboarder made her Olympics debut just four years ago at the age of 17, taking to the slopes and winning her first gold medal. Not bad right?

Chloe Kim poses during the medals ceremony at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea ASSOCIATED PRESS.

Well, grabbing gold for the Women’s Halfpipe wasn’t the only achievement Kim accomplished. She also became the youngest woman in Olympic history to land two 1080-degree spins in a row! At just 17, she’s the youngest woman to win gold for the Women’s Halfpipe. Now that the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics are getting underway, we’re sure there’s a lot more history Kim is ready to write.

Nathan Chen

Up next is Nathan Chen, who made history of his own just four years ago. The 22-year-old figure skater clinched fifth pace overall in his sport, and landed six quads in just one program four years ago. (He’s the first skater to ever achieve such a feat.) Chen is currently one of the reigning champions in his discipline, and we cannot wait to see what he will do at this year’s Winter Olympics.

Mikaela Shiffrin

Set your eyes on the slopes, because alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin will be one to watch during the 2022 Winter Olympics. At just 26 years old, Shiffrin is already a two-time Olympic gold medalist. But she’s not only gotten the gold for her country, Shiffrin also earned a silver medal.

Mikaela Shiffrin poses during the flower ceremony for the women’s combined at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Jeongseon, South Korea ASSOCIATED PRESS.

Shiffrin is poised to make her mark regardless of what event she enters. We’re sure all eyes will be on the athlete during the 2022 Winter Olympics, just as we’re confident this talented alpine skier will soar to new heights on the slopes! Let’s just hope she has plenty of ice packs around for her knees after those events.

Shaun White

At 35 years old, Shaun White is heading to his fourth career Olympics. Thus far in his Olympic career, White has won a record three gold medals for his entry in the Men’s Halfpipe — taking home the gold in 2006, 2010, and 2018. He’s a decorated Winter X Games champion to boot. This year, White is hopping to make even more history by becoming the first Winter Olympian to win four gold medals in the same event.

We’re so anxious to see who will break records, win gold, and more at this year’s Winter Olympics.

