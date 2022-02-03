Jennifer Lopez Isn’t Interested In Answering Questions About Ben Affleck — Not Even From Pal Hoda Kotb

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

These days, Jennifer Lopez is keeping certain details about her rekindled romance with Ben Affleck as private as possible. Honestly, we don’t blame her all that much considering the onslaught of media scrutiny the couple faced during their relationship in the early aughts — which culminated in their 2004 split. But on a recent episode of Today, Lopez encountered some very personal questions from co-hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, the latter of whom recently experienced what it’s like for one’s personal life to make headlines. During the interview, Lopez made it clear she isn’t interested in doling out particulars about her romance.

“This movie was very meta,” Lopez, who stars in the upcoming film Marry Me, shared with Guthrie and Kotb. “I know what it feels like to go home and have them like making jokes about you on TV… It’s hard. You go home sometimes and you cry when it was a big heartbreak or something happened and it was bad, and it’s hard to deal with,” she explained. The flood of questions on Lopez’s renewed romance with Affleck just started pouring in from there.

“I know you don’t necessarily want to spill your guts about something that is personal and belongs to you,” Guthrie chimed in, adding, “but… I think so many people can relate to the one who got away or the one you always wondered about. How did you find each other again?”

Lopez insisted that she’d prefer to “talk about that backstage” if Guthrie was really interested, but acknowledged a similar sentiment she shared in a recent interview, saying, “I think what we learned from the last time is that love, when you are lucky enough to find it, is so sacred and special and you have to hold a little bit of that privately, and that’s what we’ve learned. But we’re very happy, if that’s what you’re wondering about.”

Well, that’s not exactly what Guthrie and Kotb were wondering about — but Lopez avoided the question nonetheless. Kotb then showcased Lopez’s People Magazine cover, which also included a story about Kotb’s recent split from fiancé Joel Schiffman. “Let me just block out this corner,” Kotb said, trying to cover a photo of the two in the top corner.

At that moment, Lopez piped up to ask, “Why are you trying to block out the corner? You don’t want to talk about your personal stuff? Is that what it is, Hoda?” The exchange was done all in good fun, with both Kotb and Lopez breaking into laughter. While the interaction between the two was playful, one thing’s still pretty clear: Lopez would like you to refrain from asking about her personal life, please.

