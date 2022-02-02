Brian Cox Doesn’t Need to Downplay His Appreciation of Brad Pitt’s Body by Telling Us He’s Straight

Succession star Brian Cox is telling everyone something Brad Pitt fans already knew — he is extraordinarily handsome. But that didn’t stop Cox from gushing about his Troy co-star with a quote that has all of us in agreement about the Oscar winner.

The 75-year-old actor looked back on his career with Vanity Fair, and it’s when they discussed the 2004 movie that things got really juicy, especially when it came to Pitt. “I remember at one point, just kind of being agog at Brad ’cause, you know, he’d never been in costumes like that,” he shared in the interview. “We had all experienced these great costume epics because we’d spent most of our time like that, if we’d done the classical theater; we were always without pants! Brad walked on and my jaw was down because he was so stunningly beautiful.”

We have to remember there were a lot of good-looking celebrities working on that film — Eric Nana, Orlando Bloom, Diane Kruger and Sean Bean — but no one made an impression like The Big Short star. “I mean, I’m straight, but I just thought, ‘Wow! My God, this guy is stunning!’ ” Cox laughed. “What chance does one have sharing the screen with this beautiful, beautiful man?” Cox didn’t need to even add a comment about his sexual preferences because we think most people would agree with the genetically blessed assessment of Pitt. And we hope this is a reminder that you can find people attractive without any sexual identity attached to the compliment.

But we love to hear that Cox is a fanboy over 18 years after they made the film together. While Troy wasn’t a huge hit at the box office, it’s obvious that Pitt was a huge hit with his co-star.

Before you go, click here to see movies & TV shows that accurately represent bisexuality.