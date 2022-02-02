Elizabeth Hurley Looks Like a Ray of Sunshine In Stunning Yellow Bikini Snapshot

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Elizabeth Hurley knows how to get her social media followers through those dreary winter months — post a few gorgeous vacation snapshots to get us all inspired. Her latest photo gives off hot, sunny vibes that have us ready for the warm weather already.

The 56-year-old actress looks relaxed and without a care in the world as she leans up against a tree along the beach. Hurley stares right into the camera with a sly smile, wearing “a Sunshine Bikini” and a “white, cheesecloth Beach Shirt,” which shows off her fit physique. She joked in the caption that she was on her “pretend vacation in the Maldives” because, like the rest of us, she’s home in the chilly weather. “I’m wearing ten layers of fleece in my real life, in Herefordshire,” she added.

To prep ourselves for the tropical days ahead of us, we found a great dupe that can add a ray of light to any summer wardrobe. The Aro Swim X Madelyn Cline Folly bikini gives you that perfect pop of color, whether you are lucky enough to have a winter beach holiday or are just prepping for a day at the pool later this year.

Aro Swim X Madelyn Cline Folly bikini ARO Swim via Nikki Beach Lifestyle.

ARO Swim Folly Bikini Top $49.00, originally $80.00 Buy now Sign Up

” price=”$49″ narrativ=”include” button_type=”default”/]

Hurley may look ready for summer, but she wants to remind her fans that she’s just like us — she hates working out at the gym. She gave Women’s Health a very realistic perspective of how she stays strong and fit. “I do as much outside during the winter as I do during the summer,” she explained. “Not only do I feel, well, actually exhausted, but also I feel that I’ve got the leaves up, which is also a nice thing. I’d rather do housework than go to the gym… I’d rather scrub a mirror—it does just as much.” And she forgot to add that the surprising indoor workout also gives you a very clean house!

Before you go, click here to see celebrity women over 50 whose bikini photos are blowing our minds.