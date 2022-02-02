All 3 of Michael Jackson’s Grown-Up Kids Made a Rare Red Carpet Appearance Together

It’s not often that all three of Michael Jackson’s kids come together, but last night was a special occasion for the trio. Prince Jackson, 24, Paris Jackson, 23, and 19-year-old Bigi Jackson (born Prince Michael Jackson II and formerly known as ‘Blanket’) celebrated the opening night of MJ: The Musical on Broadway. It was a very rare get-together for the three siblings, and the photos from the event really captured how proud they were to be there.

Most of the photos taken prominently featured Paris and Prince Jackson on the arrival carpet. In the snapshots, Prince looked like he was absolutely beaming with pride, while Paris looked as poised and fashionable as ever. Although Bigi was not photographed with his two siblings, the youngest of Michael Jackson’s three children did attend the the broadway showing with his older brother and sister, per Page Six.

Prince Jackson and Paris Jackson attend ‘MJ: The Musical’ opening night on February 1, 2022 Greg Allen/Invision/AP.

It’s not often that the three Jackson siblings are seen out together in public. And while photos of the king of pop’s kids mainly focused on his eldest children on the red carpet, knowing that Bigi was reportedly there with his brother and sister paints a completely different picture. The Jackson kids have often been united as they’ve endured growing up in the spotlight and losing their father at such a young age. We just hope this is the first of many occasions we get to see the siblings together.

