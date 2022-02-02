Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
The Motherhood Identity Project
Newsletters
Newsletters

All 3 of Michael Jackson’s Grown-Up Kids Made a Rare Red Carpet Appearance Together

Prince Jackson, Paris Jackson
Prince Jackson, Paris Jackson Sipa USA via AP.
In this July 7, 2009 file
during the memorial service for Michael
during the memorial service for Michael
Prince Michael Jackson I, left, Paris
View Gallery 21 Images

It’s not often that all three of Michael Jackson’s kids come together, but last night was a special occasion for the trio. Prince Jackson, 24, Paris Jackson, 23, and 19-year-old Bigi Jackson (born Prince Michael Jackson II and formerly known as ‘Blanket’) celebrated the opening night of MJ: The Musical on Broadway. It was a very rare get-together for the three siblings, and the photos from the event really captured how proud they were to be there.

Most of the photos taken prominently featured Paris and Prince Jackson on the arrival carpet. In the snapshots, Prince looked like he was absolutely beaming with pride, while Paris looked as poised and fashionable as ever. Although Bigi was not photographed with his two siblings, the youngest of Michael Jackson’s three children did attend the the broadway showing with his older brother and sister, per Page Six.

Lazy loaded image
Prince Jackson and Paris Jackson attend ‘MJ: The Musical’ opening night on February 1, 2022 Greg Allen/Invision/AP.

It’s not often that the three Jackson siblings are seen out together in public. And while photos of the king of pop’s kids mainly focused on his eldest children on the red carpet, knowing that Bigi was reportedly there with his brother and sister paints a completely different picture. The Jackson kids have often been united as they’ve endured growing up in the spotlight and losing their father at such a young age. We just hope this is the first of many occasions we get to see the siblings together.

Before you go, click here to see photos of Michael Jackson’s kids over the years.

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Entertainment

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad