Tom Brady’s Ex Bridget Moynahan Spoke Out With a Moving Message on His Retirement

It’s been more than 15 years since Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan went their separate ways following two years together. But through their co-parenting of 14-year-old son Jack, the former couple has created an incredibly strong bond over the years, and that was so clear after Brady announced his retirement from the NFL yesterday. Moynahan didn’t hesitate, and immediately took to Instagram to issue her response on her former partner’s retirement, showing just how much she will always supports him.

“So proud of [Tom Brady],” Moynahan’s caption to her Instagram post began, accompanied by a photo of Brady on the field in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers uniform. “Yesterday and today and I know you will do great things tomorrow. Looking forward to the next steps.” You can see the post HERE. We’re honestly not too surprised by Moynahan’s touching tribute to her ex. After years of working on their co-parenting relationship after their 2006 split, the two have come a long way and have proven how much stronger their relationship is now more than ever.

On Brady’s end, the football star has often praised Moynahan on special occasions, including a meaningful message to her on Mother’s Day. Moynahan has also celebrated Brady’s career milestones too, including his 7th Super Bowl win and more. At the end of the day, it’s so nice to see these two have such positive interactions and show their support for one another publicly.

Of course, getting to this place took a long time and a lot of work for the two parents, but they’ve really become co-parenting goals in the last few years. As for Brady, the athlete is heading into a new chapter — one that will likely include spending a lot of time with his family. Like so many, we’re just curious to see what this next phase in Brady’s life will look like, but it’s clear he has a lot of support as he embraces the future.

