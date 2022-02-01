Adele Just Coolly Commented on the Rumors She & Rich Paul Had Broken Up

Adele’s recent postponement of her Las Vegas residency sparked rumors that a breakup with boyfriend Rich Paul might be the cause of the delay. The speculation continued to heat up, but the singer is here to shut it all down with one very to-the-point Instagram post.

Sharing a blurry, but very ecstatic, image of herself, she buried the news about her current status with the sports agent in a cheeky caption. “Hiya, so I’m really happy to say that I am performing at the Brits next week!! Anddddd I’ll also be popping in to see Graham for a chat on the couch while I’m in town too! I’m looking forward to it,” she wrote. “Oh, and Rich sends his love.” While it is super exciting that she’s performing again and headed overseas, Adele knows we all went straight toward the relationship update.

A Page Six source called the pair’s relationship “volatile,” and that they indeed had “hit a rough patch” recently. The insider added, “Adele is very emotional and dramatic. He’s an NBA guy who has to go on the road — they are very different.” But they have smoothed things out and she’s now reportedly with Paul in Los Angeles. That might be why the singer posted her joyous snapshot — she’s happy to be back with him and away from the stress of her delayed show.

The pressure is still on for the “Easy On Me” singer to deliver a top-notch residency at some point, but for now, she has the breathing room to fix the production and her situation with Paul. We don’t want anything to stop Adele’s creative flow, so hopefully, her boyfriend is in her corner, supporting her all of the way.

