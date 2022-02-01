Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Kids Are Getting to Know William & Kate’s Kids Over Zoom

Between leaving their roles as senior royals, a family feud and a pandemic, it hasn’t been easy for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to keep ties to the palace. But things might be changing because the Duke of Sussex is reportedly prioritizing his children’s relationship with their cousins overseas with a sweet (and high tech) way to stay in touch.

“Harry and Meghan are doing everything they can to make the world a better place and feel it would be wrong to rob their children of the opportunity of getting to know their cousins,” a royal source told Us Weekly. Even though travel isn’t possible right now as Harry is trying to get that security issue resolved, he did “sweetly organize a special Zoom call with Prince William so that the cousins could get to see each other.” The video call, between Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis with their younger cousins, Archie and Lilibet, must have been absolutely adorable.

New reports detail the security expense for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should they wish to travel safely to the United Kingdom. https://t.co/y2UV2cGp6i — SheKnows (@SheKnows) January 31, 2022

It also shows that the brothers may have their differences, but they are not allowing a family dispute to stand in the way of their children bonding as the next generation of royalty. And it’s pretty clear from Harry’s legal maneuvers to make sure his family is protected (at his own expense) for upcoming U.K. events — he wants his children to be connected to their roots. “The fact he has gone down this legal route to try and secure protection suggests to me that he is desperate and there is a real reason for him to come to the UK,” Princess Diana’s former guard, Ken Wharfe, recently said on a Daily Mail panel. “He has two children that the Queen hasn’t effectively seen yet.”

Allowing the cousins the opportunity to get to know each other might be Harry’s way of taking the high road and thawing those frosty family relations. Maybe this strategy will nudge the palace to come around and realize that Harry and Meghan do have good intentions even though they are taking a different path in life.

