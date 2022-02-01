Julia Roberts Shared a Rare Peek Into Her Personal Life With a Sweet Birthday Photo of Husband Danny Moder

Julia Roberts and husband Danny Moder prefer to keep their home life out of the spotlight, but every once in a while, the actress gives us a tiny glimpse into their relationship. On Moder’s 53rd birthday on Jan. 31, Roberts decided to share a post with her Instagram followers in honor of his big day.

The image has the cinematographer looking off in the distance under a palm tree while holding a surfboard. Moder’s wet suit shows off his muscular biceps and his athletic form — we have a feeling this handsome photo makes the Pretty Woman star swoon. She captioned the athletic snapshot, “Happy Everything. you make my world go round.“

With the couple celebrating their 20th anniversary in 2022, Roberts has always been appreciative of her marriage to Moder because he’s been the reason she’s content with her life. “My husband, Danny, has really shined the light for me,” Roberts told Oprah Winfrey in 2003, a year after they married. “Because of being married, I’ve met people and experienced all these little things that have nurtured my life—not so much changed it, just nurtured it in a way that’s astounding.”

Roberts believes that Moder makes her feel her “most comfortable self” when she’s away from a film set or a red carpet. “I don’t alter myself in any way,” she added. “And he points out aspects of myself, good and bad, that maybe I don’t pay attention to. He shines light, so I can really see what’s there and not shy away from it.” That balance in their marriage demonstrates that their home life doesn’t revolve around her being a movie star — it’s about connecting on a human level — one that is private and happy.

