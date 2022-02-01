Jennifer Lopez Attributes Being Older & Having ‘More Experience’ to Her & Ben Affleck’s Happy Relationship

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Jennifer Lopez has learned a lot about herself over the course of her decades-long career. The multi-hyphenate talent has conquered movies and music, all while trying to balance her personal life as much as possible. These days, however, Lopez has made a concerted effort to keep her rekindled romance with Ben Affleck out of the spotlight. Sure, the pair have hit the red carpet a number of times since getting back together in the spring of 2021, but they’ve hardly addressed their romance — until now. Lopez opened up about her relationship with the Argo Oscar winner, and how being older has definitely helped this new iteration of their romance.

Lopez described in a new profile with People that she and Affleck “had a little bit of fear,” before their romance went public last spring. They couldn’t help but be reminded of the media storm that took over their lives when they started dating in the early aughts. “Before we kind of put [our relationship] out there and we were naïve and it got a little trampled,” she shared with the outlet.

From Brad Pitt to Jennider Lopez, these celebrities might not have walked down the aisle, but they've at least been engaged (a time or two). https://t.co/4olbOYSV3I — SheKnows (@SheKnows) January 23, 2022

But almost 20 years after they first got together, Affleck and Lopez agreed they didn’t want their relationship to be the center of attention. “We both were like, ‘Wow, we’re so happy and we don’t want any of that to come into play again,'” the Marry Me star shared. “We’re older now, we’re smarter, we have more experience, we’re at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things. We’re so protective because it is such a beautiful time for all of us.”

Lopez and Affleck are doing everything they can to keep their relationship as “sacred” as possible, and that means sharing as much or as little as they care to with the public. We really love that the couple is prioritizing keeping certain details of their relationship as private as possible, prioritizing their own wellbeing and that of their kids so everyone involved in this relationship can thrive. Like so many longtime fans, we’re rooting for Bennifer 2.0!

True Love by Jennifer Lopez

Image: Celebra. Celebra.

We all know and love Jennifer Lopez as a powerful artist. But how has Lopez managed to thrive in the spotlight after a decades-long career? Well, as it turns out, it hasn’t always been that easy. In True Love, the singer and actress recalls a trying but transformative time in her life, chronicling two years in which she came into her own as an artist and mother, and all the challenges she confronted to be the best version of herself. This intimate look into Lopez’s life is full of heart, and finding the true meaning of love.

'True Love' by Jennifer Lopez $19.22 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, click here to see a complete timeline of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s relationship.

