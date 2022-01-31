Caroline Kennedy’s Son Jack Schlossberg Looks So Much Like JFK Jr. in His Latest Instagram Photo

Caroline Kennedy’s youngest child Jack Schlossberg is celebrating a major life milestone by graduating from Harvard Law School and Harvard Business School at the same time. He shared photos on his Instagram account after a long absence to mark his major accomplishment.

Schlossberg posed with a dozen graduation cupcakes with mortarboards, the Harvard University logo and diplomas on top. He made a goofy face toward the camera while holding up one of the sweet treats. Even with his silly mug, we can still see the strong resemblance between him and his late uncle, John F. Kennedy Jr. — they share the same fabulous head of hair and shy smile. The other photos in the carousel showed one blurry image of him during his school days and a very Party City-like sign that reads, “Happy Graduation.”

With his law and business degrees firmly in hand, it appears that Schlossberg is taking his family’s legacy of public service very seriously. He spoke about his late grandfather, John F. Kennedy, during the 2020 Democratic National Convention and how his words still resonate decades later. “Times have changed, but the themes of my grandfather’s speech — courage, unity, and patriotism — are as important today as they were in 1960,” he said. “Once again, we need a leader who believes America’s best days are yet to come. We need Joe Biden.”

He’s already been asked if he’s heading into politics and just like any Kennedy family member, Schlossberg was ready with the perfect media response. “I’m inspired by my family’s legacy of public service. It’s something that I’m very proud of,” he told The Today Show. “But I’m still trying to make my own way and figure things out. So stay tuned — I don’t know what I’m going to do.”

