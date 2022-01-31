Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake Are the Cutest Couple in This Beach Pic Celebrating His Birthday

Jessica Biel is celebrating husband Justin Timberlake for his 41st birthday on Jan. 31. The couple looks absolutely adorable in the beachside image she posted on Instagram that shows off their relaxed and goofy side.

It appears that the party in the tropical locale had a 1980s’ theme because they were both dressed in their finest neon print outfits. Biel had on a coral one-piece bathing suit with a lacy black bra and shorts set over it (very “Like a Virgin”-era Madonna), accessorized with rainbow earrings and a colorful visor. She wrapped her arms around the birthday boy, who had an equally retro look. Timberlake’s loud print shorts and mismatched tropical shirt felt very Screech from Saved By the Bell. He also wore pink-mirrored sunglasses and a hat with a hot pink lid. He embraced his wife as the two of them looked joyful and so happy to be together. Biel captioned the photo, “Happy birthday, 80s baby.”

The Sinner star revealed that the pandemic brought about a lot of stress as parents, but the duo managed to find a rhythm that worked for their family. “It was very much: Be flexible, go with the flow,” she told People. “But you have to divide and conquer, otherwise I think one person probably gets too burned out. And we just have to be there for each other.” That meant making sure their oldest son Silas, 6, was set with virtual schooling while Biel tended to their under-the-radar pregnancy with son Phineas, 2.

Even with the responsibilities of having a young family, the couple looks like they are a united front (especially after his controversies with Britney Spears and Janet Jackson). And weathering through the hard times has probably made moments like their beach trip together that much sweeter.

