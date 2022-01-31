Madonna’s 16-Year-Old Daughter Mercy James Is Already a Makeup Pro in These New Photos

Madonna is one proud mom and she is making sure to post about her 16-year-old daughter, Mercy James, because her creative talents are shining through. It looks like the teen has a knack for doing makeup after taking a look at the gorgeous artistry she did on herself via the pop star’s Instagram Story.

Mercy James served up several stunning looks with makeup from Too Faced. The first snapshot had her looking down to show off her shimmery green eye shadow paired with a bold red lip while wearing a colorful TLC t-shirt (we love that she’s giving this 1990s’ group some love). The second image focused on a smoky eye and Mercy James giving some serious face to the camera — this girl is ready for stardom. Madonna added text to the photo, “Mercy does her own makeup. Thanks, @toofaced.”

Mercy James Ciccone Madonna/Instagram.

Makeup isn’t the only thing the teen is skilled at. She’s also an accomplished piano player and singer, so maybe she will follow in her mom’s footsteps in the music industry. It’s quite evident from Madonna’s Instagram account that she is encouraging her daughter to follow her dreams wherever they may take her. There might be a good reason the Material Girl is trying to stay connected with all six of her kids: technology. She admitted to Vogue magazine in 2019 that they became addicted to their smartphones.

“It ended my relationship with [my children], really. Not completely, but it became a very, very big part of their lives,” she revealed. “They became too inundated with imagery and started to compare themselves to other people, and that’s really bad for self-growth.” So it looks like Madonna is doing her best to nurture her daughter’s talents in the best way possible with just a touch of technology in the mix.

