How To Watch NBC’s Celebrating Betty White Special

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Over the course of the past month alone, we’ve lost so many iconic Hollywood figures. But one passing that hit generations of fans was the loss of Betty White. The longtime actress and venerated star of the big and small screen passed away at the age of 99 on December 31, less than three weeks shy of her 100th birthday. It’s been a month to the day since White passed away at her home. And tonight, audiences will relive their fondest memories of the star with the NBC special Celebrating Betty White: America’s Golden Girl.

White’s decades-long career went far beyond Golden Girls. The actress and animal advocate also starred in such shows as The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Hot in Cleveland and movies like The Proposal and Lake Placid, and wrote a bestselling book in the early 2010s. There’s so much about Betty White’s life that is just so astonishing, we could barely catalog all of her accomplishments here. But by watching tonight’s special, you might just glean how influential White became, and how she remained one of the most beloved stars in Hollywood. The special features stars like Jean Smart, Goldie Hawn, Drew Barrymore, and Cher — who sings her rendition of the Golden Girls theme song. So, how can you watch tonight’s special? Let’s break it down for you below.

Every Friend is Golden 🌟 Tune In @nbc

Mon 1/31 10pm ET 9pm CT#CelebratingBettyWhite pic.twitter.com/V0ZyvMRzZY — Cher (@cher) January 28, 2022

How to watch Celebrating Betty White: America’s Golden Girl

If you currently subscribe to basic cable, then you’re in luck. Celebrating Betty White: America’s Golden Girl is on NBC tonight at 10 p.m., ET. If you don’t have cable and would rather stream the series, this might be the perfect opportunity to sign up for Hulu + Live TV. With the streaming service, you’ll get access to live TV, with 75+ live channels available to stream. That means, if you sign up for Hulu + Live TV today, you can watch the Celebrating Betty White special tonight. But if the price of Hulu + Live TV is a bit steep for you, there is another option to stream the special the next day — and it’s free.

Hulu + Live TV $69.99 Buy now Sign Up

How to watch Celebrating Betty White: America’s Golden Girl for free

In order to watch Celebrating Betty White on February 1, you can sign up for Peacock, NBC’s streaming service. Peacock offers a 7-day free trial on both its Premium and Premium Plus plans. With this option, you can check out special celebrating Betty White’s extraordinary life for free.

Sign Up For Peacock $Free Trial Buy now Sign Up

Click here for the best family-friendly documentaries to watch with your kids.

