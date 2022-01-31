Christina Hendricks Just Reminded Us of Her Endless Sex Appeal With This Gorgeous Lingerie Photo

Anyone who watched Mad Men when it was on the air knows how incredibly gorgeous Christina Hendricks is. Her star turn as Joan Harris proved that a woman in the 1960s could be smart, feminine, powerful and charming all at once. There’s definitely a part of Joan in Hendricks — especially after she shared a stunning lingerie photo on her Instagram page.

Wearing a sultry black bodysuit that hugged her curves, the Good Girls actress gave her followers a double selfie image using the mirrors in her vanity area. She captioned the seductive snapshot, “Foundations” and got quite an enthusiastic response from her followers. “OKAY!! YESSSS SEXY AND A REAL WOMAN YESSSS,” one account praised her. Another chimed in, “OMG!! 46?? Nope, more like 26. Killing it.” And one user summed up how a lot of people feel about Hendricks, “The most beautiful woman in Hollywood. Smokin’ hot and cooool.”

She’s been at the forefront of the body-positivity movement in Hollywood ever since Mad Men made her a star. She credits her mother for making her “feel like [she] could accomplish anything” and be known for more than her physique. “If we wanted to try something new or had an interest in something, she was always incredibly excited for us and had positive feedback,” Hendricks told WebMD. “And I think that affected every part of my life and career and how I’ve carried myself. I always felt like I could do anything.”

That air of confidence has inspired many others to feel great about their curves and to love the body they’ve been given. That authenticity from Hendricks calls out in one simple (and sexy) photo that so many can relate to.

