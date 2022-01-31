Eva Longoria Looks Sexier & Stronger Than Ever in This New Profile Highlighting Her Workout Routine

At 46 years of age, Eva Longoria hasn’t let her workout routine get stale one bit. The Searching for Mexico star mixed up her fitness regimen during the pandemic to keep her mental health strong and her body feeling good (and it shows).

She shared exactly what is working for her in the March 2022 Women’s Health cover story — and judging by the stunning photos that accompany the article, it’s working. Longoria tries to dedicate 60-75 minutes per day of revving her body up with some type of physical fitness. Her latest go-to class is trampoline workouts, which undoubtedly are the reason her legs look so shapely. She revealed that learning the jumping choreography makes her “present” in the class. “You really have to focus on the routine and memorize the movements,” she explained. “They switch sides a lot, which can throw you off, so you have to be on top of it. I love that.”

Longoria isn’t ignoring her strength training either, boasting that she does “very heavy weights” after her 30-45 minute trampoline classes. We are starting to feel like a slacker here, but the former Desperate Housewives actress shares why she needs to do both. “I feel like my body changes the most when I do that—I wear a heart rate monitor, and I can see my heart rate spike from just doing a heavy bicep curl,” she said. If she wants to change up her fitness routine, she participates in yoga, walking, stretching and kettlebell flow classes — she is determined to keep her body moving.

And of course, Longoria has been focusing on making her mental health a priority — and a large part of her happiness comes from taking care of her husband, José Bastón, and their three-year-old son, Santiago. “I cook them breakfast, lunch, and dinner,” she proudly shares. “It’s therapeutic for me.” No wonder she’s on that trampoline five days a week, it probably gives Longoria the fuel she needs to take care of herself and give back in a way that makes her happy — whipping up a delicious meals in the kitchen.

