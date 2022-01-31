Rihanna Is Pregnant! See the First Photos of Her Baby Bump

Listen, we’re just as susceptible to living vicariously through celebrities’ lives as much as the next person. But this news totally left our jaws on the floor — and in the best way possible. Rihanna, noted singer, actress, and fashion and beauty mogul extraordinaire, is pregnant and chose to announce the thrilling news in the most Rihanna way possible: by simply posing for photos with her partner, A$AP Rocky, with her baby bump on full display.

The “Diamonds” singer and her rapper beau were spotted out and about in NYC over the weekend, despite the frigid temperatures. During a casual (yet fashionable) stroll through the Big Apple, Rihanna put her baby bump on full display by wearing a long pink coat that was unbuttoned right at her stomach. Her growing belly was covered in gorgeous jewels. You can see the photos via People HERE.

Surrogacy helped some of your favorite celebrities make their families a little bigger. https://t.co/Wpkd739TuM — SheKnows (@SheKnows) January 31, 2022

Rihanna and Rocky, born Rakim Athelaston Mayers, have known each other since the early 2010s, though their relationship became more intimate over the course of the past year or so. The couple is notoriously private about their romance, but they do share some details from time to time and have made a few public appearances. Honestly, though, the way that Rihanna chose to publicly disclose her pregnancy feels very in-line with what we’ve seen from the star thus far.

Ever the consummate professional, Rihanna has rarely been focused on sharing details about her personal life. So naturally, by casually appearing in these candid photos she’s basically ensured we won’t be able to think about anything else this week. In short: Rihanna won the week in celeb news before it even began.

Before you go, click here to see all the celebrities who kept the baby news a secret.

