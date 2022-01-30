Salma Hayek Enchants Fans With a Beautiful No-Makeup & No-Filter Selfie

Instead of another super-sexy bikini snapshot, Salma Hayek stuns fans once again with a special kind of selfie. On Jan 30, Hayek posted one of our favorite photos we’ve come to expect from her: a stunning, no-makeup selfie. She posted it with the simple caption, “#selfiesunday #nomakeup.” In the photo, we see Hayek with wet hair, perfectly groomed brows, and flawless skin.

Whenever someone sees this photo, they can’t but think “beautiful” — as apparent with the hundreds of comments saying so. Now we’ve loved every post she uploads, between her alluring bikini photos to, of course, her enchanting no-makeup selfies. (And we can tell this was taken at the same time she took her last show-stopping bikini snapshot.)

Hayek has stated time and time again that she doesn’t care about aging, that she’d rather feel young than look young (but let’s face it, she won the lottery and got both!) In a 2021 interview with Access Online, the House of Gucci star said, “What’s the point of looking young if you’re not feeling young, because you’re spending so much anxiety on looking young? I’d rather not look young and feel young, but if you feel young, you kind of look young.”

She added in another interview that at her age, she hasn’t considered Botox once, relying on this “magic” Tepezcohuite cream — which we’re adding to our carts ASAP.

But at 55-years-old, Hayek looks ethereal, with her no-makeup selfies stunning the world time and time again.

Before you go, click here to see celebrity women over 50 whose bikini photos are blowing our minds.

