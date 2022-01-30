Gwyneth Paltrow Set The Record Straight On How She Feels About Dakota Johnson & Her Divorce From Chris Martin

Gwyneth Paltrow remains to be happy and thriving, as apparent in her latest Instagram story. On Jan 28, Paltrow did a spontaneous Q&A with her fans through her Instagram story, answering everything from her true feelings about her ex-husband’s girlfriend Dakota Johnson and life after divorce.

She was asked by a fan (let’s face it, a lot of fans probably asked this) about her true feelings about Johnson saying, “Do you love Dakota Johnson?” Paltrow replied simply by saying, “Very much,” per People.

After that, another fan asked her the poignant question, “Do you feel like you can really move on after a divorce?” To which Paltrow quickly replied, saying, “Oh, absolutely. It’s a great opportunity to get ruthless with the truth of who you really are, what you want, and what you deserve.”

Back in 2002, Paltrow met Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, and the pair eloped a little over a year later. They welcomed two children into the world named Apple Blythe Alison, 17, and Moses, 15, into the world during their marriage. However, the pair separated in 2014, Paltrow filed for divorce in 2015, and it was finalized in 2016.

But both had happy endings of their own. Paltrow got engaged to producer Brad Falchuk in 2018, marrying the same year after four years of dating. Now Martin has been dating actress Dakota Johnson since Oct 2017, keeping a very low profile throughout the years. All of them have been good friends over the years and have continued to co-parent.

In a previous interview with The Evening Standard, Paltrow opened up about her feelings on divorce and how hers was for the better. “Family structure can be reinvented and divorce doesn’t have to be devastating. It doesn’t have to be the end of your relationship with somebody.

She added, “I think Chris and I were meant to be together and have our kids. But our relationship is much better like this: friends and co-parents and family.”

