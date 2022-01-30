Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Made It Clear Where They Stand On The Ongoing Spotify & COVID-19 Misinformation Debate

Within the past few weeks, a grand debate has been going on amongst the public and celebrities alike — and it’s all about Spotify. Music stars like Neil Young and Joni Mitchell decided to pull their music from the streaming platform due to Spotify allowing people to spread inaccuracies about COVID-19. But the newest members to agree with Young and Mitchell are none other than Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Both Harry and Meghan stand in solidarity with the artists, calling out Spotify to address the misinformation on COVID-19 that’s running rampant on the platform.

Their company Archewell made a statement, per People, “Since the inception of Archewell, we have worked to address the real-time global misinformation crisis. Hundreds of millions of people are affected by the serious harms of rampant mis- and disinformation every day. Last April, our co-founders began expressing concerns to our partners at Spotify about the all too real consequences of COVID-19 misinformation on its platform.

The statement added, “We have continued to express our concerns to Spotify to ensure changes to its platform are made to help address this public health crisis. We look to Spotify to meet this moment and are committed to continuing our work together as it does.”

It’s no secret that inaccuracies are spread daily on social platforms, especially about COVID-19. However, this ongoing issue has hit a breaking point on Spotify when they gained the Joe Rogan Experience podcast for around $100 million, per The Los Angeles Times.

This business move was already controversial to many people, but in the latest episode, per Forbes and Joni Mitchell’s site, made “baseless conspiracy theories and has a concerning history of broadcasting misinformation, particularly regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Back in Dec 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced a “multi-year partnership” with Spotify and Archewell to create original podcasts.

