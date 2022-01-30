Sarah Michelle Gellar’s Newest Selfie Gave Us an Surprise Cruel Intentions Reunion

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Sarah Michelle Gellar just posted a reunion selfie we didn’t know we needed until now. Not only did we get a Gellar selfie with former Cruel Intentions co-star Selma Blair, but also a selfie with Blair and Cruel Intentions director Roger Kumble.

On Jan 29, Gellar posted a couple of selfies with the caption, “24 annual meeting of the Secret Society…everybody does it… it’s just that nobody talks about it…except (swipe rt) @rogerkumble.”

It’s been almost 23 years since the hit drama Cruel Intentions came out, which starred actors Gellar, Blair, Reese Witherspoon, and Ryan Phillippe. The story follows a manipulative bunch as a sex bet turns into true love, which then turns deadly. Gellar played the principal antagonist, Kathryn Merteuil, and Blair played the helpful friend named Cecile Caldwell.

During a HuffPost interview back in 2014, when told that the film was turning 15 years old, Gellar reacted, shocked, saying, “Oh my God, I’m old!”

But she said that working on the film is still one of her favorite experiences to date, with the other being starring in the horror film The Grudge. “ Cruel Intentions was, you know, we just knew we were making something that was so different and we were all so passionate and so excited. And we were all friends! It was just such a great time making that and letting it go as far as it did.”

She added, “The fact that they still quote lines from that, to me, is just amazing. I’m extremely proud of that movie.”

It’s so amazing to see that after over 20 years, Gellar still hangs out and deeply loves her former co-stars and co-workers from the iconic 1999 film.

