Kourtney Kardashian’s Newest Throwback Photo Proves Her & Travis Scott Were Meant to Be

One of the most shocking — and one of the cutest — couples to come out of 2021 is without question Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. But this new throwback photo Kourtney posted may prove that this couple wasn’t so shocking, and actually, a serendipitous pair that was meant to be.

On Jan 29, Kourtney posted a couple of photos of her a few years ago, captioned “June 2018” — but this isn’t your typical concert throwback photo. In the photo’s focus, we see Kourtney rocking to the show in a jean jacket, but we also see her future husband Barker in the background of both photos.

These photos have led to everyone saying that they were simply meant to be since these were taken years before the two even started their romance. Comments like “friends to lovers” and “bound to happen” flooded the photos, with everyone getting even more excited about their upcoming nuptials.

Despite being acquaintances since 2015, the pair didn’t get together (or at least tell the world about it) until Jan 2021. Since then, their whirlwind romance has captivated the world, one adorable PDA photo at a time. Then in Oct 2021, Barker popped the question in an elaborate display on the beach — and now we’re patiently waiting for that punk-rock-themed wedding.

Barker opened up about how Kourtney makes him feel “invincible.” He recounted the traumatizing story of back in 2008 when he was in a plane crash, thus gaining a crippling fear of flying. But Kourtney was the one to help him conquer his fear.

He said, “I made a deal with her that she had just said to me, ‘I would love to do so much traveling with you. I want to go to Italy with you. I want to go to Cabo with you. I want to go to Paris with you. I want to go to Bora Bora with you.’ And I said, ‘Well, when the day comes you want to fly, I’m telling you I’ll do it with you. I would do anything with you. And just give me 24 hours’ notice.’ And that’s what she did.”

Before you go, click here to see surprising celebrity couples we never saw coming.

