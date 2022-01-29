Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Leon Sizzles Once Again With This Valentine’s Day-Themed Lingerie Shoot

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If there’s one thing Madonna and her daughter Lourdes Leon have in common — it’s that they love to shock and amaze every chance they get. This time, Leon is turning heads with her solo photos from the recent Savage X Fenty photoshoot.

On Jan 28, Savage X Fenty’s Instagram posted a sexy video of Leon showing off a piece from their Valentine’s Day line. They posted it with the caption, “This was Lola.” You can see the video HERE.

Along with that, they posted a couple of photos of the rising star solo. They posted it with a series of heart and fire emojis as the caption. You can see those photos HERE.

In both the video and photos, we see Leon turn heads with her all-red lingerie set, topped with red fishnets, ombre heels, sheer red robe, and blue extensions. All we have to say is, wow, she looks absolutely amazing and sexy.

Just like her superstar mama Madonna, Leon isn’t afraid to show a little more skin — and break the rules.

A trusted source told the New York Post that “Lourdes has an enormous sense of self — she is spiky and tough… She loves to shock and provoke.” They added, “Ultimately, she wants to break boundaries like her mom did.”

Leon is Madonna’s eldest child, born back on Oct 14, 1996, and this past year alone, she’s been making waves like her mama. In late 2021, she had a spread in Paper magazine and now is modeling frequently with beloved brand Savage X Fenty.

